Delores Talbot
1936 - 2020
Dolores M. Gleed Talbot

Delores M (Gleed) Talbot, 83, a life-long resident from Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away September 1, 2020 in Mapleton, Utah.

Delores was born, November 24, 1936, to Henry L Gleed & Estella M Price. She grew up in Malad Valley Idaho in Deep Creek Canyon. Attending schools in Malad

Delores married Lorin M Talbot on June 7, 1957, in the Logan Utah LDS Temple. She was a lifelong active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Survived by her husband, Lorin M Talbot, her children: Kevin Talbot (Chubbuck, ID), Dal (Kelle) Talbot (Covington, WA), Terena (Thane) Anderson (Spanish Fork, UT), & Layne (Bobbi Jo) Talbot (Valley Grande, AL); 18 Grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren (soon to be 2 more great-grandchildren); & her sister, Mary Beth Larsen John (Malad, ID). Preceded in death by her son, LaVern G; her parents, Henry L & Estella M Gleed; sister, Nadine Gleed; & brother, Neal Gleed.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.walkermemorials.com.

Published in Post Register on Sep. 2, 2020.
