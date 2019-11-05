|
Deloris "Bobbie" Calkins-Gray, 86, of Ammon, passed away November 3, 2019, at MorningStar Senior Living Center.
Deloris was born December 27, 1932, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Russel Roosevelt Price and Effie Lavern Brown. She grew up and attended schools in Rigby, Idaho.
On September 6, 1949, she married Edward "Cal" Clendon Calkins in Rigby. Together they had two daughters, Cindy and Lisann. Cal passed away in June of 1994. She later married Nile Merton Gray on November 8, 1997. They enjoyed many years together until he passed away in April of 2006.
Deloris was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she very much enjoyed working with the youth. She held many positions in Young Women's including the ward camp director for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was known for her love of care-giving. She was famous for tending elderly relatives, many foster children, neighbor kids, her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as two ailing husbands; this was truly her life's calling. She also was an excellent cook, and you could often find her gardening, cooing at babies, playing a game of Bingo, fishing, and camping.
Deloris is survived by her loving daughters, Cindy (Neal) West of Redmond, WA, and Lisann (Michael) Wohlfarth of Jackson, WY; brothers, John (Deena) Price of Rigby, ID, and Fred Price of Milo, Idaho; sisters, Joy Ockerman of Idaho Falls, ID, and Ann Summers of Rigby, Idaho; and 6 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and six siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Milo Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 5, 2019