|
|
|
Deloris Hill Searle, 85, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 12, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of One Source Hospice.
Deloris was born February 1, 1934, in Darby, Idaho, to Robert Melvin Hill and Mary Stuart Hill. She grew up and attended schools in the Teton Valley.
On August 1, 1951, she married Verlin Dee Searle in the Idaho Falls, Idaho LDS Temple. Deloris and Verlin made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Deloris was a homemaker and mother of four children, Michael, Kevin, Lucinda, and Julie Ann.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many callings through the years. She also served in the temple. She enjoyed serving others, gardening, sewing, music, and her family and friends.
Deloris is survived by her son, Kevin Vee (Sheila) Searle of Rigby, ID; daughters, Lucinda (Steven) Borg and Julie Ann (Rodney) Olsen, both of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Leona (Bill) Beard of Alta, WY; brothers, Robert (Ann) Hill of Victor, ID, and Veldon (Christine) Hill of Meridian, ID; 12 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, son Michael, parents, brothers, Leonard and Harold Hill, sisters, Verda Hibbert and Viola Searle, and great grandson, Jack Irish.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, with a viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Idaho Falls Riverside Ward, 955 Memorial Drive, with Bishop Sean Ferguson officiating. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 13, 2019