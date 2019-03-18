Resources More Obituaries for Delpha Beck Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Delpha Beck

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Delpha Stoddard Beck, 89, of Blackfoot, Idaho, peacefully passed away March 14, 2019 at home, surrounded by her loving family.



Delpha was born January 20, 1930, the sixth of sixteen children to Wilfred Henry and Ireta Winward Stoddard in Shelley, Idaho. Delpha spent her childhood growing up on the family farm, working alongside her siblings, embracing the value of hard work and serving one another. This molded her into a truly loving, caring and gracious lady that served everyone around her. Delpha attended school in Shelley, graduating from Shelley High School in 1948. While in school she met classmate, Don Hancock Beck. Don and Delpha were married on May 7, 1949. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls temple. To this union were born five sons and two daughters. The first three sons, Michael Jordy, Don Jr. and Dee were born in Shelley, Idaho. In 1952, Don and Delpha moved their family to Salt Lake City, Utah, where son Wesley and daughter Vickie were born. Being lovers of Idaho, the family moved back to Blackfoot where they completed their family with daughter Cindy and son Cleve. They have resided in Blackfoot for over 61 years, treasuring their roots and neighbors there.



Delpha was a full-time loving mom who took care of her seven children devotedly. It was a common occurrence to find extras at the dinner table, as Delpha was an excellent cook and homemaker. She was well known for her pies, her canning abilities and her unbelievable cookies. Don would grow an abundant garden every year and Delpha would work to preserve it. She had a fruit room that was full of her preserved harvest, just the smell of that room brought her family delight. Delpha always put her family's needs before her own, exemplifying selflessness and service her entire life. Delpha continued the tradition of care for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren passing on her wisdom and love. She was a gift to so many around her.



Delpha was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and labored in many callings throughout the years. Her favorite calling was catering for her local ward. Within this calling she shared what she did best, preparing delicious food for others to enjoy. Her pies were renowned throughout the area and still are referenced to this day. Don and Delpha also enjoyed singing in the ward choir together and attending dances any chance they could get.



Delpha is survived by her husband of 70 years, Don Hancock Beck; her children Don Jr. (Michelle) Beck of Lewiston, ID; Dee (Candace), Wesley (Suzette), Vickie and Cleve Beck of Blackfoot, ID and Cindy (Kip) Motta of Fish Haven, ID; 29 grandchildren and 77 great-grandchildren. Siblings Violet Cox of Hamilton, MT; Connie Bumgarner of Firth; Dennis (LaRue) Stoddard of Shelley; Alta Louise Stoddard of Pocatello; Fred (Sandra) Stoddard of Idaho Falls and Martin (Linda) Stoddard of Woodville; along with many nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by son, Michael Jordy Beck; her parents and siblings Dewaine Stoddard, Florence Johansen, Jay Stoddard, Charles Amos Stoddard, Darlene Quinn, Lorene Hutchens, Neta Nelson, Floyd Stoddard and Merlin Stoddard.



Funeral Services will be held 11am Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home with interment following at the Blackfoot Grove City Cemetery, Bishop Dave Barlow will be conducting. The family will meet with friends from 6pm to 8pm Friday, March 22, 2019 at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to services.



The Family wishes to thank the staff and nurses at Solace Hospice for their months of wonderful, compassionate service. Published in Post Register on Mar. 18, 2019