Delubina ("Della") Herrera Bloom of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on February 23, 2020, surrounded by all 5 of her children at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. She was 94 years old.
Della, one of 7 children, was born on September 17, 1925 to Luis and Adela Herrera in New Mexico. Growing up poor, and through the Great Depression, Della learned the value of hard work, resourcefulness and conservation. She would exemplify these traits her entire life.
As a young widow with children, Della, walking home from a long day's work, met Gilbert Bloom, the love of her life. Together they had five children, whom they loved dearly. They spent more than 50 wonderful years together, until his passing in 2010. Della doted after Gil, obsessing over his health; Gil fiercely protected Della, tirelessly providing for her and their kids.
Della has 29 lineal descendants, all of whom survived her. It was always clear to each, that Della was the matriarch of this clan. In her small house on 9th street, this group of people assembled - grandparents, parents, siblings, cousins, babies, and Bummer the dog - and it was the essence of home for each of them. With one stove, two fridges, and a table that seated five, no one entered Della's house without leaving with a full stomach, food-to-go, or most likely, both. A typical breakfast included fried eggs, bacon, biscuits, pancakes, Grandma's famous fried potatoes and Grandpa's famous hot sauce.
She cried every time someone from her family left her house.
Della, leading by example with Gilbert, instilled in all of her family the value of hard work, education and doing the right thing. A disciplinarian, Della would stop at nothing to better the lives of her family: she pushed them; kept them in line; picked them up; and championed them. And for it, they are all better people.
Della had a quick wit and a sharp tongue. Standing at only 4'11" she cast a long shadow, and arguably housed the world's largest heart. Della loved to crochet and play the slot machines at Fort Hall and Jackpot, although, what she loved most was spending time with her family.
Della worked for nearly six decades, mostly as a baker. At age 72, Della asked her children if it would be "ok for her to retire early."
At long last, Della can now rest, reunited with Gilbert.
Della's children - Charlie (Sherrie) Marquez, Clyde (Natricia) Marquez, Robert (Lannie) Bloom, Cathy (Corey) Barnard, and Gayle (Mark) Arrowood - and her entire family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Lincoln Court Retirement Community and One Source for taking such great care of Della.
Per Della's wishes there will be no service.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 27, 2020