Delwin George Christensen, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away quietly on Monday, September 7, 2020 at Tambree Meadows Assisted Living in Idaho Falls from causes incident of age.
Delwin was born on October 3, 1940, in Roberts, Idaho, to Einer and Alice Thompson Christensen, the first of four children. He was much loved by his younger sisters and brother and will be greatly missed. He grew up and attended schools in Roberts and graduated in 1958. His working years were spent on the road driving as both a local and long-haul trucker.
In 1966, he married Linda Brown, they were later divorced, but to that union they added four children. To his friends and relatives, he was fondly known as "Pickles." He enjoyed going out for coffee, playing cards, fishing and driving truck. He was always amazed by the number of people willing to pull out in front of his semi, telling us kids how easy it is to run right over their vehicle. Coincidently, driving truck is something each one of us kids wanted to do when we were young and Dad emphatically told us all "No!" He is also remembered as a man of integrity, honesty, and for always being on time.
Survivors include his son, Cori (Karrin) Christensen of Gilbert, AZ; three daughters, Audra (Nate) Peterson of Rigby, ID, Cheree (Don) Sutherland of Centerville, UT, Nicole (Ed) Speirs of Idaho Falls, ID; two sisters, Eula Nickell of Idaho Falls, Fae (Terry) Radford of Rigby, and brother, Dwight (Greta) Christensen of Arroyo Grande, CA; sixteen grandchildren, great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his lifelong companion, Raeola Russell, who brought him many years of peace and comfort. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law, Robert Lynn Nickell, one great granddaughter and one great grandnephew.
Private family visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 Saturday, September 12, 2020, under the direction of Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, with graveside services at 2:00 p.m. at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. Please follow all Covid-19 protocol. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice
. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com
