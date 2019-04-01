Resources More Obituaries for Denece Hughes Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Denece Hughes

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Denece Hughes passed away on Feb. 13, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. She was born in Rigby, Idaho, on May 5, 1930, the youngest of seven children to Russel and Hazel Hillman.



In her lifetime, she truly enjoyed many different and exciting experiences. Growing up on a ranch in Killgore, Idaho, she helped in feeding the cowhands, washing dishes, feeding chickens and just for fun, feeding her sister, Maxine, dirt.



She was an avid golfer with a few trophies to her credit. When snowmobiling, she would take great pleasure beating the men in races to the Old Faithful Lodge. She spent numerous winters in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. They lived on the beach in travel trailers in the early years and later a lovely house.



While in Idaho, she spent many wonderful long weekends on the houseboat on Palisades Lake. A whole troup of friends would meet at the lake and enjoy eating, drinking and partying with each other. The annual visits from her granddaughter Cortney would always cap off the summer.



She was an outstanding cook and was widely known for her homemade pies and noodles. She was a wonderful party hostess for her family, neighbors and friends and had many parties in the basement of their home in Idaho Falls.



She had many friends in Idaho as well as Wickenburg, Arizona, where she wintered for the last 25 years.



Denece would say she had three good husbands, Keith, Vince and Boyd, who all preceded her in passing. She is survived by her daughter Pat (Jim), her granddaughter Cortney (Vic) and her two great-grandchildren Gavin and Isabella. Her family, sister Maxine and many friends will miss Denece with her happy and sharing nature.



A graveside memorial service will be held in Idaho Falls at Fielding Memorial Cemetery in June or early July. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Habitat for Humanity. Published in Post Register on Apr. 1, 2019