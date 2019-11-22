|
|
|
Denise Julia Bischoff, 64, of Shelley passed away November 17, 2019.
She was born September 5, 1955 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Eugene Clark and Theophilia Amelia Jurewicz Jacques.
After high school Denise served in the U.S. Air Force. While in the Air Force she married Mark Skidmore. They were stationed in Denver, then in Marquette, Michigan. This is where she obtained a Bachelor's of Science in Psychology from Michigan University in 1985. They were later divorced.
On October 13, 1998 she married Mike Bischoff in Idaho Falls. They had 21 years together.
Denise worked as a staff member at Deseret Industries in Idaho Falls through the early 2000's. She spent her time teaching the employees skills that they needed to function outside of Deseret Industries. From there she worked at J & M Mental Health in Blackfoot. She really enjoyed the clients and being able to help make their lives more comfortable. In December of 2013, she completed a Maters of Social Work form Walla Walla University. She attended school on campus in Missoula, Montana.
She is survived by: four children, Mike, Dana, Adam, and Julia. Each of them have been affiliated with the military, four step children, Jeremy, Renae, Julie, and Jonathan, 10 grandchildren with two more on the way.
She also had a daughter, Amilia, who passed away as a baby.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Woodville 1st Ward Chapel, 1555 N 700 E in Shelley with military rites by David B. Bleak Post 93. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley.
A family luncheon will be served immediately following the services.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 22, 2019