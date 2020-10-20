And on the 21st day of hospitalization, God looked down on his land paradise and said, "I need a care-taker, so I'll take a farmer."
As a long-time valley resident, Dennie cultivated thousands of acres of farm land, but more importantly, he cultivated relationships. Whether on the golf course, managing the farm, having the daily "board meeting" with friends, or cheering on his grand-kids from the stands, Dennie modeled the importance of family, friends, and hard work. He grew a legacy that will live on through his children and grandchildren--his most valued crop.
To his five younger siblings he will be remembered as the big brother and best friend who had a heart of gold and demonstrated it by showing consistent concern for their well-being. He was strong willed and never gave up on anything.
To his children he will be remembered as the family patriarch. He was their hero, teacher, and best friend. He was a dad they could count on for anything and everything they needed.
To his 9 grandchildren and one great granddaughter, Grandpa was their biggest fan. Whether a sports event, piano or dance recital, he showed great pride in their accomplishments and always had a big grin on his face when bragging about his grandchildren. He placed constant emphasis on the importance of achieving advanced education and supported their career endeavors with support and admiration.
To his wife of 55 years, Janet Kuck Arnold, simply put, he was the love of her life. He made their life an adventure everyday.
To his many, many friends he was a planner, always ready to make the next tee-time, the life of the party, a jokester, and always had time and a smile.
To his farm family he will be remembered as a leader who was attentive to details. Dennie loved his employees and demonstrated true care and concern for each one. They weren't just employees; they were part of his family.
How fitting that Dennie was born on July 4, 1945 in the Madison Memorial Hospital. He was a firecracker all right and there was always a reason to celebrate. He attended school in Sugar City, Idaho, graduating from Sugar City High School in 1963. He served four years in the United States Air Force. He attended Idaho State University, then eventually settled in Teton Valley. As a respected member of the potato farming community, Dennie served at various times on the National Potato Council, U.S. Potato Board, Potato Growers of Idaho, and the Idaho Crop Improvement Association, he served in various roles in each of these associations for over 40 years. In 2001 he accepted an Environmental Stewardship Award, an award given to a few select farmers in the US each year. He was also named Seed Grower of the Year in 2003 by the Potato Grower's magazine. Dennie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held various church callings in which he gladly served.
Dennie was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on September 26, 2020, a diagnosis he proactively worried about and took precautions to prevent. This, preceded by a kidney transplant two years ago, was more than he could withstand. I'm sure we'd all like to think we're invincible. He did, too. However, after 21 days on a ventilator, Dennie passed peacefully at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital. He is preceded in death by his parents Keith and Millie Arnold. He is survived by his wife Janet, daughter Denise & Jeremy Huff, son Eric & Angie Arnold, son Jeremy & Havala Arnold; Grandchildren: Garrett (Payton), Tayler (Logan), Russell, Tasha, Tanner, Denver, Charlie, Daniel, Jaxon, 1 great granddaughter Oakley, and 5 siblings: Bruce Arnold (Nancy), Pam Gerdes (Ivan), Jamie Arnold (Darla), Ronnie Arnold (Whitney), and Clinton Arnold (Rochelle).
He is also survived by his farm family, Jesus (Chuy ) Olivas, Sam Villa, Mike Martinez, Adrian Olivas, Pablo Valenzuela, Juan Amador and all their extended family.
In his honor services will be held at the Tetonia LDS Church, Tetonia, Idaho. There will be a funeral service Friday, October 23, at 11:00 a.m. with viewing for immediate family and close friends at 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment services will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Cache Clawson Cemetery, all are welcome. In the age of COVID, services can be experienced live stream at mywebcast.churchofjesuschrist.org
. Condolences may be sent online via www.flammfh.com