Services Nalder Funeral Home 110 W Oak St Shelley , ID 83274 (208) 357-3231 Visitation 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Nalder Funeral Home 110 W Oak St Shelley , ID 83274 Funeral service 11:00 AM Shelley Fourth Ward Chapel 184 North Park Ave.

1939 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Dennis Edward Crofts of Shelley, Idaho passed away on Saturday May 11 at the age of 80 years old. He died peacefully at EIRMC with his children at his side.



Dennis was born on February 16. 1939 in Idaho Falls Idaho to William Edward and Gladys Barnes Crofts. As a boy he lived mostly in Iona and Idaho Falls. At a very young age his father died and he would take on whatever jobs was available to help support himself and his family.



After he graduated from high school he attended Ricks College where he met the love of his life Nancy Dean Ricks. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, in the country of New Zeland. Two weeks after his mission he and Nancy were married in the Idaho Falls temple and they have been eternal companions for 58 years.



He graduated from Utah State University with a bachelor degree in education. While in college Dennis pursued his love of music. There are few instruments that he could not play. He even gained the nick name "Satchmo" after the artist Louie Armstrong.



Dennis's entire career was spent in education. He was a band teacher, a counselor, and a principal of a middle school. He loved the students he worked with and touched many lives.



Dennis also touched the lives of the people in his church, neighborhood, and community. He served in many church callings including bishop of the Shelley 4th ward. He loved the ward members and the ward loved him. But he never needed a calling to care and serve the members of his community.



As an educator the family never had enough money. Dennis would take on any job he could to make extra money. He would spend weekends, holidays, and vacation time working to make sure his family lacked for nothing. He became a TV repairman, worked at French's, at the sight, a cook at the hospital, painted houses, and other odd jobs as needed. He was dedicated to his family, and they always knew he loved them.



He was a man that never cared much about himself. He was a strong good man. He is loved and will be missed by many.



He is survived by children; JoDean, William, Daneen and Blake. Grandchildren; Stan, Andrew, Tayler, Amanda, Madison, Jacob, Ashley Amber, Rachel, Sarah Alexa Kaylie, Madison, Hunter, and Haley. Great grandchildren; Jesse, Charlotte, Kennedi, Roe, Izabelle, and Richard.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Shelley Fourth Ward Chapel (184 North Park Ave.). The family will meet with friends Friday evening from 6:00 till 7:30 PM at Nalder Funeral Home (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Saturday morning from 9:30 AM till 10:40 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com.