Dennis Leon Denning, 80, of Las Cruces, New Mexico, passed away July 7, 2020, in the Village at Northrise Hospital in Las Cruces.Dennis was born December 24, 1939, in Idaho Falls to Leon Ainsworth Denning and Marian Flitton. His parents divorced and Dennis was raised by his father and stepmother, Della.Dennis served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a salesperson and sold everything from vacuums to automobiles.Dennis is survived by his daughter, Cathy Denning (James) Tanner, and previous wife, Helene Key, who has always been there for Dennis. He is also survived by a biological brother, Neil Stewart, half-brothers, Lexy D. Hall, Steven J. and Gaylen E. Denning, half-sisters, Taunda Riecke, Starla Schoelkopf, Sandra Strobel, and Shirlene Stewart. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and stepmother, biological brother, Randy Hall, half-sisters, Janae Pushard and Rose Colleen Denning, and half-brother, Lewis A. Denning.At a later date, there will be a graveside service at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada.