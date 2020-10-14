1/1
Dennis Hooper
1946 - 2020
Dennis Leigh Hooper, 74, of Spencer, passed away October 10, 2020, at his home. He was under the care of Brio Hospice.

Dennis was born January 20, 1946, in Bellflower, California, to Virgil Norvan Hooper and Loujean Leigh Hooper. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School.

In 1992, he married Jacqulyn Smith in Spencer, Idaho. Dennis and Jacquelyn made their home in Spencer, Idaho, where Dennis mined opals, cut and sold them in a store in Spencer called High Country Opal.

He loved to fly fish and spend time in the outdoors.

Dennis is survived by his loving wife, Jacqulyn Hooper of Spencer, ID; son, Kelly Dennis (Heidi) Hooper of Denver, CO; brother, Norman (Pam) Hooper of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Sandy (Rod) Holm of Meridian, ID, and Marilyn (Steve) Justiss of Belfair, WA; stepsons, Hal Scott Smith, Robert Kraig Smith, James Peter Smith, Jack David Smith; twenty grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald D. Hooper.

No services are planned.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.



Published in Post Register on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wood Funeral Home
273 North Ridge Avenue
Idaho Falls, ID 83402
(208) 522-2751
