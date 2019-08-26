|
Dennis Raymond Mechling, 76, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 25, 2019, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Dennis was born September 3, 1942, in Afton, Wyoming, to Daniel Phelan Mechling and Margaret Marie Pein. He grew up and attended schools in Swan Valley, Idaho, and graduated from Leadore High School. He also received his Associate Degree from ISU Tech School. He then went on to build aircraft parts for Lockheed.
On June 12, 1965, he married Lenore Reagle in Salmon, Idaho, and together they had four children. They later divorced. Then, on June 21, 1986, he married Clairice Brunson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dennis and Clairice made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Dennis worked as a Metal Machinist for Idaho National Laboratory.
As an outdoorsman, Dennis enjoyed camping and was an avid snowmobiler. He also enjoyed tinkering on cars and fully restored a tractor. He loved music, brain games, and reading, but most of all, he enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends.
Dennis is survived by his loving wife; daughter, Michelle (Boyd) Olsen of Tremonton, UT; sons, Leonard (Angie) Mechling of Meridian, ID, and Christopher Mechling of Phoenix, AZ; step-daughter, Christeen (Brandon) James of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Myrna Cofell of Edgely, ND, and Phyllis (Chet) Adams of Firth, ID; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Troy Mechling; brothers, Keith, Jim, Glen, and Walt Mechling; sister, Donna Marshall; and grandson, Wyatt Weekes.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, with Pastor Dave Kite officiating. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at Wood Funeral Home and Saturday from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Annis Little Butte Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Aug. 26, 2019