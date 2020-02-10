|
On January 12, 1934, in Woodville, Dennis H Speas was born. He was the eighth child of the Robert Rector and Ethel Speas family. As a young boy, Dennis excelled in school and spent most of his spare time on the baseball field.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints was an important part of Dennis's life and he considered his mission to the Eastern States Mission as a great blessing in his life. Dennis married his long-time sweetheart, Nedra Ann Johnson, upon his return in the Idaho Falls temple on Aril 11, 1957. Together they built a beautiful and happy life with six children. The Speas family enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, kayaking, canoeing, and traveling. Traveling was a theme for Nedra and Dennis and they enjoyed seeing the world together throughout their 56 years of Marriage.
Dennis enjoyed serving in multiple callings in his church and loved the people he served. His hobbies included woodworking, photography, traveling, and laughing at and telling clever jokes. Dennis and Nedra were reunited on February 8, 2020, when Dennis passed away in his sleep. He will be remembered as a genuine, kind-hearted, and compassionate man with the brilliant deep voice.
Dennis is survived by his six children: Julie Cederberg, Kyle Speas, Kristie Stolworthy, Koreen Christensen, Ryan Speas, and Jennifer Landon, two of his siblings, 25 grandchildren, and 43 great-grand-children. He was preceded in death by his eternal companion, two grandchildren, one great grandchild, and a daughter-in-law.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Firth Stake Center, 823 N 675 E in Basalt. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 West Oak in Shelley and Thursday morning from 10:00 to 10:40 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 10, 2020