Dennis Charles Virgin, loving father and grandfather passed away at his home on July 11, 2020 in Rigby. On March 8, 1943, Dennis was born to Nephi Virl Virgin and Virginia Knapp Larsen Virgin. He was the oldest boy of 9 in his family. He learned how to work hard on the family farm and helped his parents with a large family. He attended grade school and High School in Rigby. He was a graduate of Rigby High School in 1961. On June 26, 1970, he married Marilyn Taylor. They lived in Grant, Idaho and raised four children together; Lane, Colleen, Lex, and Jenny. Dennis worked for Hartwell Construction until 1975. He then started Virgin Excavating and worked hard to build his business. In 1999, his dream of owning his own gravel pit came true. He owned and operated TV Gravel until 2012.
Dennis loved bowling and competed on a league. He also enjoyed clay pigeon shooting, fishing and spending time with his family. His favorite past time was visiting with people eh cared about. Dennis suffered from diabetes. On August 15, 2014 he received a kidney from the Kidney Transplant Donor Program. He was always grateful to the transplant donor program. He had a big heart and we will greatly miss his sense of humor. The family appreciates your kind thoughts and actions of sympathy during their time of loss. With dad's transplant in our memory, donations can be made to Utah Donor Registry 6065 South Fashion Blvd. Suite 125, Murray, Utah 84107, in his name. Dennis is survived by his children; Lane Dennis (Whitney Hix) Virgin of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Colleen Erickson of Island Park, Idaho, Lex Alan Virgin of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Jenny (Micah) Johnson of Eagle, Idaho. His siblings; Janice Johnson of Ft. Charlotte, Florida, Christine Aceredo, Taylorsville, Utah, Virlene Meifu of Tooele, Utah, Lisa Virgin of Renton, Washington, Catherine Seeley of Bellevue, Washington, Richard Virgin of Huntsville, Utah and Roger Virgin of Tullahoma, Tennessee. Grandchildren; Madelyn Ann Virgin, Walker Erickson, Kaden, Maeli, Jace Virgin, Macy, Aly, Cole, and Sadie Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Sherril Weeks and a brother-in-law, Martin Meifu. Graveside services will be held in Dennis's honor on Friday, July 17, 2020 in the Ucon Cemetery (3960 105th N, Idaho Falls, ID) at 11:30 AM. The family will meet prior to the service at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 West Main Street, Rigby, ID) from 9:30 to 11:00 AM. Your sympathies and condolences can be shared with the family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
.