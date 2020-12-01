Our beloved and devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Deon Baker Moncur, passed peacefully in the evening hours of Saturday, November 28, 2020, in Pocatello, Idaho, at the Copper Summit Assisted Living Facility.
Deon was very blessed to be born to Omer Levi Baker and Vivian Oletta Daly on October 5, 1935, in Oakley, Idaho. She was the baby sister to Moselle Baker Stock, Emma Cleo Baker Piper, Margaret Baker Shippen, and Omer Daly Baker. Moselle was married when Deon joined the family. She always felt like she had three mothers (Vivian, Moselle, and Cleo). She grew up with a strong testimony of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and greatly appreciated her wonderful heritage. She always believed in Jesus Christ. She would say, "I really can't imagine life without that belief".
Deon said she never did anything too exciting but she was married on February 21, 1958, to George Franklin Moncur, a wonderful husband. The Moncur family was sealed on August 16, 2014, in the Idaho Falls Temple. Deon and George have three favorite sons: Jerry H. Moncur, James Lee (Kimberly Anne Strauch), and Paul Lynn Moncur (Janalee Shumway). They have nine fantastic grandchildren: Amy and Colby Burleson, Philip, Tyler, Brock and Amber Moncur, Braquel, Jenna, Abby, Mia, and Gideon; and six great-grandchildren: Elle and Connor Burleson, Kadynce and Talyn Moncur, Brody and Kole Somma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her sisters and brother, grandson, Philip Christensen, and granddaughter, Abby Moncur. She had many wonderful cousins, nieces, and nephews.
She loved her dear friends and they traveled to many wonderful places together. She was an amazing quilter. She loved to do crafts and walk with many of her close friends.
Deon was educated in Oakley, Idaho, graduating from Oakley High School in 1953. She attended Rick's College for two years. Deon taught at Miller School in Burley for 2 years and moved to Idaho Falls where she taught for 1 year. Deon was very determined and with a husband and three little children, she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Idaho State University on the fourth day of August 1972 in Pocatello, Idaho. She taught elementary education for a total of 30 years and retired from School District #91 in 1995. She loved teaching and always talked about it daily. Her greatest love was George and the boys.
Graveside services will be held at 12:00 (noon) at Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11-11:45 a.m., prior to services at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2040 Brentwood Dr., Idaho Falls. Arrangements are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com
