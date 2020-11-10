Diana Ayala Fonner, 82, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 8, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
Diana was born May 24, 1938, in the Bronx, New York, to Adolfo Ayala and Lucrecia Hernandez Ayala. She grew up and attended schools in Ybor City, Tampa, Florida, and graduated from Jefferson High School. She also attended Florida State University.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) and served a mission in Veracruz, Mexico. In August of 1964, she married Julio Ochoa and had two children, Eva and David. Diana and Julio were later divorced.
In May of 1987, she married Robert Fonner in Atlanta, Georgia. Diana and Robert made their home in Miami, Florida. Diana retired from teaching in 1993, and she and her husband moved to Minneola, Florida. Diana moved to Idaho in 2018 and found a new place to call home.
Diana is survived by her daughter, Eva Ochoa of Shelley, ID; son, David Ochoa of Miami, FL; and daughter in spirit, Deena Poole. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Fonner, and her parents.
Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will gather with friends from 9-9:45 a.m. prior to services.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.