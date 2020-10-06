1/1
Diana Young
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana Christine Young was born in Rock Springs and raised in Green River, Wyoming by her mother and father, Lila and Chris Seyersdahl. She grew up with her four younger brothers, being the only girl with all those boys was definitely an adventure, but don't you worry about her, she was able to dish back everything they threw at her.

After many life events, including giving birth to her first, but not her oldest, son, Shane, she saw the best looking man she had ever seen sleeping on her aunt's couch. She married Darold Stanton Young September 2, 1977 in Wyoming where he blessed her with her three oldest children, Marie, Shirley, and Stan. They then moved around and eventually found their permanent home in Springfield, Idaho.

11 years after they were married they were surprised with their youngest, Mikaela.

Diana was the most loving and caring woman anyone would have had the privilege of meeting. She never hesitated to wipe your tears and offer an open ear whenever you needed to talk and her hugs were unforgettable. When she was younger you would find her either out in the yard, working on her flowers, swimming at the McTucker Ponds, or fishing or camping with the love of her life. Her family was her life and it is the general consensus of the grandchildren that she was "Totally Awesome!".

Diana passed away Saturday, Oct 3rd, 2020 at the Gem Village nursing home surrounded by her loved ones. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Forest and Leota Holliday, father, Christopher Seyersdahl and her brother, Dennis Seyersdahl.

She is survived by her husband, Darold Young, her mother, Lila Seyersdahl, David (Pat) Seyersdahl, Darroll (Nancy) Seyersdahl, Doyle Seyersdahl and her 5 children Marie (Michael) Johnston, Shirley (Kris Talbot) Featherston, Stan (Heidi) Young, Shane (Wendy) Seyersdahl , Mikaela (Jimmy) Bolt and her 12 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

No services will be held at this time. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post Register from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HAWKER FUNERAL HOME
132 SOUTH SHILLING AVE
Blackfoot, ID 83221-3277
(208) 785-1320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by HAWKER FUNERAL HOME Blackfoot Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved