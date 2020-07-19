1/1
Diane Harker
1954 - 2020
Diane Woodruff Harker, 65, of Idaho Falls, passed away July 16, 2020, at Teton Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation.

Diane was born December 8, 1954, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Delbert Woodruff and Regina Joyce Rushton Woodruff. She grew up in Idaho Falls and Boise and attended O.E. Bell Junior High and graduated from Skyline High School.

On June 28, 1974, she married Ronnie Lee Harker in Idaho Falls. Together they had one daughter, Ginny. Diane and Ronnie made their home in Idaho Falls, where Diane worked as a Document Control Clerk at the Idaho Labs Co. Prior to that, she worked as a Quality Control Specialist at King B Jerky for 20 years.

Diane was a Christian Scientist. In her spare time, she liked to work with her hands and enjoyed needlework, paper crafting, gardening, and fishing.

Diane is survived by her loving husband, Ronnie; daughter, Ginny (Jeremy D.) Croft of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Roger (Dawna) Woodruff of Boise, ID, and one granddaughter, Gianna Croft.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, Bill and Mildred Rushton.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Thursday one hour prior to the service. Both visitations will be held at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.



Published in Post Register on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
