Dianne Oliver Talcott Jensen, 71, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 1, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center of a sudden illness.
Dianne was born March 28, 1949, in Biloxi, Mississippi to Wilfred John Oliver Jr. and Dorothy Nell McClellan Oliver. She was the oldest of nine children. Dianne joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints when she was eight years old with her parents and siblings. She was a faithful member her entire life. She graduated from high school and beauty school in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
On July 15, 1970, Dianne married Jostin Talcott in the Logan LDS Temple. They had five children. While married they lived in various places including Mountain Home AFB, Idaho; Kansas City, Missouri; Provo, Utah; Lake Mills, Wisconsin; Ocean Springs, Mississippi; and Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. They finally settled in Idaho Falls, Idaho in 1984. Jostin and Dianne divorced in 2005. She later married Thomas Ray Jensen on June 12, 2009 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Dianne and Thomas made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Dianne was well known for her skills in the kitchen. She loved to bake and cook. Her family and friends benefitted from her love of making delights such as cinnamon rolls and chocolate cake. She was a talented seamstress and enjoyed sewing. She enjoyed watching movies while completing jigsaw puzzles and she shared her puzzle collection with others.
Dianne is survived by her husband, Thomas Jensen of Idaho Falls, Idaho; her five children and spouses: Bradford (Jenni) Talcott of Ammon, ID; Eric (Audra) Talcott of Gerlingen, Germany; Theresa (Andrew) Pocock of Sequim, WA; Dorothy (Larry) Olsen of American Fork, UT; Esther (Gary) Pruiksma of West Valley, UT; mother, Dorothy Nell Oliver of Vancleave, MS; and step-son Todd (Kimberly) Jensen of Riverton, UT. She has 18 grandchildren and three step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Matthew Oliver.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on large gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 6, 2020