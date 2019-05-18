Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Visitation 10:00 AM - 10:45 AM Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID View Map Service 11:00 AM Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID View Map Resources More Obituaries for Dick Boyle Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dick Boyle

1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Richard Gordon Boyle was born the night of the big storm, August 16, 1928, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Dick is the son of Gordon L. Boyle, who was born in Everett, Washington and Pearl Hartert Boyle, of Idaho Falls,



He attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from the University of Idaho in 1950 with a degree in Business and Agriculture. He was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.



In 1950, he married Aris Petersen of Lewiston, Idaho, who also graduated from the University of Idaho. They lived in Idaho Falls since that time and had three children, Gordon, Karen and Bruce.



Dick was on the board and past president of the YMCA, as well as on the board and a member of the Rotary Club. He taught skiing for many years starting at KIFI Pine Basin Ski School as a volunteer in 1953. Dick was a certified instructor with the Professional Ski Instructors of America and a member of Intermountain Ski Instructors Association. He also taught at Taylor Mountain for one year and then at Kelly Canyon Ski School for 30 years.



He worked in real estate, farm management, and ranching, and was part owner of L. A. Hartert Real Estate and Insurance Company, Idaho Falls, which was founded by his grandfather, L. A. Hartert. For many years, Dick farmed and raised cattle in Menan, Idaho. In 1975, he was chosen Outstanding Cattleman of Idaho by the Idaho Cattleman's Association. He retired in March 1999 when the Menan Ranch was sold.



Dick's interests include sailing, skiing, archaeology, hunting, hiking, travel and time with his family and friends at the family cabin at Hebgen Lake.



Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his two brothers, Steven and Luke; his wife, Aris (of 68 years); his daughter, Karen Hughes Mason; and two grandchildren, Abby Hughes (Karen and Collin) and Jacob Richard Boyle (Gordon and Roxanne).



He passed away in his home surrounded by his children, Gordon (Roxanne) and Bruce (Joni). His surviving family includes 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Karen's scholarship fund at Idaho AEYC, 4355 Emerald Street, Boise, Idaho, 83706 - or to a .



Services for Dick and Aris Boyle (who passed away February 17, 2019) will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Wood East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service.



Condolences for the family may be sent to www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 18, 2019