Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Dick Campbell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dick Weldon Campbell

1933 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Dick Weldon Campbell, 85, of Rigby, passed away May 7, 2019, at his home.



He was born July 22, 1933, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Sidney Weldon Campbell and Maude Eliza Davis Campbell. He grew up and attended schools in Preston, Idaho and graduated from high school in Seattle. He also attended Southern Illinois University where he received his Associates Degree. He served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.



On June 4, 1957, he married Audrey Ladene Lybbert in Cardston, Alberta, Canada. Dick worked as an Insurance Adjuster and retired in 2004.



He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and, as a youth, served as a missionary in the North Western Mission near Chicago, Illinois. He served twice as a Bishop and multiple times as a High Councilman. Dick enjoyed fishing and playing card games.



Dick is survived by his loving wife, Ladene Campbell of Rigby, ID; daughter, Wendy (Donnell) Brox of Las Vegas, NV; son, Dick Weston (Jan) Campbell of Spring Creek, NV; son, Sidney Neal (Linda) Campbell of Helena, MT; son, Jess Lybbert (Deanna) Campbell of Saratoga Springs, UT; son, Darrell (Dalisay) Shyface of Logandale, NV; daughter, Debra Ann (Porter) Talbot of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Julie (Kevin) Bortman of Las Vegas, NV; son, Dennis Weldon (Dina) Campbell of Las Vegas, NV; sister, Janice (William "Bill") Sanders of Oregon; brother, Bruce (Valita) Campbell of Washington; sister, Kathleen (Warren) Barrett of Washington; brother, Craig (Mary Ellen) Campbell of Utah; sister, Elaine Smith of Utah; brother, Scott (Peggy) Campbell of WA; 37 grandchildren and 75 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and three siblings, Reid Campbell, Ned Davis Campbell, and Betty McKee.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Rigby 10th Ward (4021 East 300 North). The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 9:30-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church.



Burial will be in the Rigby-Pioneer Cemetery with military rites performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on May 8, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries