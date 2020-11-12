Dixie Delaney, 85, of Ammon, passed away November 10, 2020, at her home. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice.
Dixie was born October 28, 1935, in Shelley, Idaho, to Eugene Lewis Christensen and Beulah Oler Christensen. She grew up in Shelley and graduated from Shelley High School. She later obtained her Realtor's License.
On August 7, 1954, she married Cleve Benjamin Delaney in Shelley. Together they had four children: Mark, Margo, Michael, and Marcy. Dixie and Cleve made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where she was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a well-known realtor throughout Eastern Idaho. In Dixie's private life, she enjoyed crafting, sewing, and canning. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Dixie is survived by her loving children, Mark B. (Jerilyn) Delaney of Orem, UT, Michael Cleve (Martindale) Delaney of Santa Fe, TX, Margo (Mitch) Conan of Toronto, Canada, and Marcy (Rex) Jensen of Idaho Falls, ID; sisters, Connie (Terry) Dial of Firth, ID, Shawna (Dennis) Roberts of UT, and Judy Hill of Idaho Falls, ID; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Cleve; her parents; brother, Herb Christensen; and a sister, Ann O'Bryan.
Services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Shelley-Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10:00-11:30 a.m. prior at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue.
