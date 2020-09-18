Dixie Sue Evans, 56, of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away September 3, 2020 at Idaho Falls Community Hospital after a lingering illness. Dixie was born September 26, 1963 in Cherry Point, North Carolina to Bruce Hicks and Hertha Lambrecht Hicks. She attended schools in Idaho Falls and received her GED on March 17, 2000 from Easter Idaho Technical College. Dixie married Shane Evans on August 23, 1986 in Idaho Falls. They lived in the Shelley /Idaho Falls area until Shane's death in 2006. Dixie worked at a variety of jobs thru the years in Idaho Falls and Shelley.
Dixie enjoyed visiting with family and friends, seeing her grandchildren, reading, working with her flowers and plants, her trips to see her best friend in Washington, Teresa Thatcher and family. Survivors include her son, Corey Evans and his sons Zaiden and Zyker. Son, Daniel Evans and his daughter Lillian. Mother, Hertha Hicks. Brother, Tony (Karolee) Hicks with his sons, Brady (Jessica) Hicks, Brandon (Bekha) Hicks, Troy (Karla) Hicks and her four children. Dixie's uncle, Gene Hicks and her mother-in-law Linda Evans. Dixie was preceded in death by her husband, Shane Evans, her infant son, Casey Evans, father, Bruce Hicks, all grandparents, uncles, Terry, Lloyd and Kay Hicks. Father-in-law, Brent Evans and her beloved aunt Connie Moore. Services will be scheduled at a future date. Condolences and memories can be shared with Dixie's family at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
