Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992 Resources More Obituaries for Dolores Bragg Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dolores Bragg

1950 - 2019 Send Flowers Share This Page Email On July 12, 2019, Dolores Rae Bragg said goodbye to her family and friends for the last time at the age of 68, in Idaho Falls, Idaho.



Dee was born on July 28, 1950, in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Fred and Wanda Hall. Dee and her brother and sister were raised in Green River, Wyoming, by their grandfather, George Elias Mengel. In 1969, Dee graduated from Green River High School.



Dee married Virgil Smith, with whom she had a son, Heath. After a short time, they divorced. Dee then married Richard Dernovich. To this union, there would be three children, Shawna, Richard Jr. and Breezy. Unfortunately, Shawna and Richard Jr. would both die at birth. During this difficult time, her fighting spirit would be put to the test. After many years of marriage, Dee and Richard divorced.



A few years later, the stars aligned when Dee rekindled a relationship with her high school sweetheart, Reggie Bragg. In 1989 they moved to Idaho, where she would live the rest of her days. Although this marriage wouldn't last, moving to Idaho would prove to be a blessing.



Despite multiple chronic health conditions, Dee was always a hard worker. She put in long hours and never gave less than 100%. The most incredible thing about Dee was her ability to make friends. Whether it was the doctor's office, grocery store, or work, she gained friends everywhere she went. In fact, while managing the Circle K convenience store in Idaho Falls, she would make a friendship that ultimately resulted in a love connection for her daughter, Breezy.



Throughout her life, Dee wore many hats, but her favorite was being a grandma. She adored her grandchildren and was involved in everything they did, no matter how poorly she may have felt. She never missed a dance recital or game. She loved family dinners with Breezy, Jason, Aspen, Damien, Jeremy and Stephanie.



Although Dee had many health struggles, she never let them keep her down. From back problems to a kidney transplant, Dee fought each day to live a happy life with a smile on her face. She had a passion for her family, friends, classic cars, and her little dog, Maggie. Unfortunately, a diagnosis of ALS would prove to be a battle that she could not win.



Dee is survived by her daughter, Breezy (Jason) Bird and their children Aspen and Damien of Idaho Falls, her bonus granddaughter Maegan Widney of Idaho Falls, brother George "Skeeter" Hall and sister Sue (Jerry) Palmer both of Green River, Wyoming. Dee is preceded in death by her children, Heath, Shawna and Richard Jr. as well as her parents and grandfather.



The family would like to express their love and sincere gratitude to the friends that became family along the way: Dr. Michael Haderlie and staff, Dr. Jared Morton, and Dr. Eric Walker, Encompass Home Health and Hospice, EIRMC Infusion, Answers, Teton Post Acute Care and Rehabilitation, TJ, Debbie and Leisa. In lieu of flowers, please honor Dee's memory by seeking simple ways to pay it forward to help others have a better day.



A casual gathering of family and friends will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home, 963 South Ammon Road, in Ammon.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Published in Post Register on July 13, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.