Resources More Obituaries for Don Bybee Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Don Bybee

1934 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Don Ray Bybee, 85, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his home in Buckeye Arizona.



He was the husband of Maurine Bybee. They shared 65 years of marriage. Don was born on March 22, 1934, in Firth Idaho. He is the son of Lloyd and Bernice Bybee. He was a dairy farmer in Hamer Idaho and Buckeye Arizona. Don was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and had many church callings.



He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family. He was a funny, loving, quick-witted, understanding man and always had a smile on his face. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



He is survived by his wife Mauring Bybee, son Robert Bybee (wife Donna), daughter Cindy Bybee, 15 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Brett Bybee.



The funeral service will be held on April 17, 2019, at 10:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on 1002 East Eason Avenue, Buckeye Arizona. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to the time of service.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Buckeye Funeral Homes. Published in Post Register on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries