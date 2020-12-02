Don Carol Carter was born just before midnight on December 24, 1926, in Thomas, Idaho, to Violet England and William Homer Carter. He was greeted by one older sister and was later joined by four more sisters and two brothers. Don spent his entire growing up years on the farm in Thomas, Idaho. He learned at an early age to work hard hoeing and thinning beets, picking potatoes, and milking cows. He also had many fun times swimming, fishing, hunting, and riding horses. In school he enjoyed playing basketball and graduated from Thomas High School in 1944. World War II was still raging at that time, so Don traveled to Pocatello to enlist in the Navy. Being slow to mature at only 95 lbs, he was unable to join. For the next four years he helped on the farm and attended a few quarters at Ricks College. He then accepted a call to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for two years in the British, South Wales Mission. After returning home, the Korean War was in full swing and Don was drafted into the Army. He trained at Camp Roberts in California and was then stationed at South Camp Fuji in Japan. When their orders came to go to Korea, Don had less than six months left to serve and was able to finish out his time in Japan. Upon his return, he attended Brigham Young University in Provo. The week before starting school he met and got up the nerve to ask Gloria Elison for a date. He had to cancel when his younger brother Val was killed in a hunting accident. They wrote to one another throughout the spring quarter and began dating when Don returned to the farm that summer. On December 2, 1955, they were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Fall Temple.
Don and Gloria lived in Springfield for one year, where they had their first son, Ladd. They moved to Thomas the next year where their second son, Lex, was born. In 1959, Don purchased his farm in the Thomas/Pingree area where Val, Carene, Celynn, Cindy, Brindie, and Dustin were born. Through the next 30 years, Don milked cows and had beef cattle that he ran on the reservation. It took the whole family to keep things going on the farm and ranch. It also kept 8 busy children out of trouble!
Don was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held many church callings throughout the years including several presidencies and bishoprics. For several years, he created a close ward family and community by volunteering his home and arena to have a rodeo in celebration of Pioneer Day. He also served his community as a member of the Canal Board and the Soil Conservation Committee. In 1998, Don and Gloria served a mission in Calgary, Canada and enjoyed serving the people there.
After serving their mission, Don and Gloria continued to support their family and watch it grow. They were devoted to their 46 grandchildren and 85 great-grandchildren in attending many events over the years. Don was a great example to his family of service and obedience. He loved the Savior Jesus Christ and shared his testimony often.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Gloria; 8 children, Ladd (Jane) Carter, Lex (Carlene) Carter, Val (Heather) Carter, Carene (Shaun) Finch, Celynn (Bruce) Merrill, Cindy (Kyle) Kofford, Brindie (Travis) Henderson, and Dustin (Taralee) Carter; 46 Grandchildren (3 deceased); 85 great-grandchildren (2 deceased); and sister, Mona Vee Carter.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Violet Carter; sisters, Vaudis Dance, Ione Bates, Carlee Rassmussen, Sonia Merrill; brothers, Spence Carter, and Val H. Carter; grandchildren Macklain Kofford, Tearsa Mackintosh, and Don Carlos Carter; and great-grandchildren Collee Carter and Hattie Carter.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
.