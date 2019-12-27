|
Don William Marshall was born on September 21, 1936 in his maternal grandparents' home. Don was the fourth born of six children; four boys and two girls. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Ann Marshall (Neville), their four children, Bruce Marshall, Dr. Bret Marshall, Susan Bitsoi, Jeanne Bennett, their spouses, 10 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren. Don was born at the end of the Great Recession and grew up working hard to help his parents make ends meet. The strong work ethic he learned as a child helped him build the foundation for a successful career. Don worked 36 years for the Department of Energy where he held many engineering and management positions. Don was a life-long learner. He attended night classes and was one of ten (out of 100 applicants) chosen to participate in a highly specialized Master's program, which he successfully completed. Don was an original founder and the first Chairman of the Board of the National Registry of Radiation Protection Technologists (NRRPT) which is still the governing body for standardizing, testing and qualifying Health Physics Technologists throughout North America. Since 1986 the NRRPT has given an annual scholarship titled "The Don Marshall Achievement Award" to sustain his legacy and support those that follow in his footsteps. On June 20, 1956 Don married the love of his life, Ann Neville. He loved to hunt, fish, pan for gold, camp, and putter in his garden. Together Don and Ann maintained a large vegetable garden with a green house. During harvest time anybody was welcome to come and help themselves. Don used to say he wanted to provide enough vegetables for the whole valley! He was a very kind and generous man in so many ways. After he retired, Don started volunteering at the Senior Center in Ririe on a regular basis. He spent many hours and drove many miles to collect food, help prepare it, and then deliver it to those who could not make their way to the Center for a meal. Don loved to help others and could always be counted on. In recent years, Don suffered from congestive heart failure and was forced to slow down. Bit by bit his health deteriorated, but he still spent Fridays helping out at the Senior Center whenever he could. He loved his wife and did not want to leave her. Early on October 31, 2019, Ann told Don it was okay for him to go, that she would be okay. With Dot the pup laying next to him, his daughter, Susan's, arm wrapped around his shoulders, and his beloved wife holding his hand, Don went peacefully home to his Heavenly Father. Don was preceded in death by his parents, all of his siblings, one great-granddaughter, and one great-grandson. Services were held for family and a few close friends at Eckersell's Funeral Home on November 4, 2019. Don William Marshall was laid to rest next to his mother and father at the Sutton Cemetery in Archer.
Published in Post Register on Dec. 27, 2019