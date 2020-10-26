Don LeRoy Miller, age 87, passed away peacefully at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.Don was born November 12, 1932 in Idaho Falls to loving parents, LeRoy and Ruth Miller. He was raised in Cedron, Idaho. After graduating from Teton High School, Don attended Brigham Young University in Provo. He served as a full-time missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Japan from 1953 to 1956.After returning from his mission, Don completed a Bachelor's degree in Agronomy from BYU. He then received a teaching certificate and began a career as a Seminary Teacher.Don married Linda Christensen in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1960. They were devoted parents and loving companions until Linda's death in 1992.During the Berlin Crisis from 1961 to 1962, Don served on Active Duty in the National Guard in Fort Lewis, Washington. He later returned to BYU for a Master's degree in Family Relations. After teaching seminary for 18 years, Don spent the rest of his career in the Landscape Horticulture Department at Ricks College, retiring in 1998. He married Nanette Fullmer that same year. From 2006 to 2007, Don and Nanette had the joyous privilege of serving together as full-time missionaries in Nauvoo, Illinois.Don is survived by his wife Nanette and his ten children: Ruth Campbell and her husband Robert of Kansas City, Missouri; Jane Hooton and her husband Gerald of Portland, Oregon; Steven Miller and his wife Jennifer of Erda, Utah; Trina Merrill of Sugar City; Paul Miller and his wife LeAnn of Mapleton, Utah; Kristi Winn and her husband Greg of St. George, Utah; Mark Miller and his wife Jamie of Rexburg; Jared Miller and his wife Emily of New Sweden; Sara Packer and her husband Ben of Lehi, Utah; and Michael Miller and his wife Julie of Idaho Falls. Don took pride in being a man of great wealth, referring of course to his 10 children, 52 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.Don was the oldest of six children. He is survived by his sister Zelma Baird and her husband LaMon, sister Roma Barrus, sister Betty Gibson and her husband John, sister Christena Murdock, and brother Ken Miller and his wife Clarice. In addition to his wife Linda, Don was preceded in death by his son-in-law Dave Merrill and his brother-in-law Harrison Barrus.Don's life was characterized by deep spirituality, tireless work, steadfast devotion to the Gospel of Jesus Christ, and unfailing love for his family. He was never happier than when watching his grandchildren's music concerts and sporting events. Don served willingly in many capacities in the Church, including seventy, bishop's counselor, and high priest group leader. His family is profoundly grateful for the goodness of his life, determined to carry on his legacy of faith and selfless service.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a small graveside service was held Friday, October 23 at the Cedron Cemetery in Idaho.