1934 - 2018 Obituary Flowers It is with much sadness the family of Don Criddle shares of his passing quietly in his sleep in Phoenix, AZ last year, June 20, 2018, just shy of his 84th birthday.



Don was born in Idaho Falls, ID on July 2, 1934, to Cecil B. and Florence Criddle. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1952. After graduation, he enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed at Nellis Air Force Base. Don was a jet engine mechanic and serviced the F-86 Sabre jet fighters. After serving 4 years, he was honorably discharged with the rank of Staff Sargent on July 29, 1956. He married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie Edwards in July 1953.



He attended Idaho State University, graduating in 1961, with a degree in Industrial Engineering. Through his career, he worked for the Atomic Energy Commission at what is now INL in Idaho, Thiokol Corp in Utah, FMC in Idaho, IBM in Vermont, COGAR Corp in New York, North American Rockwell in West Virginia, and retired from Rockwell International in Anaheim, California in 1989.



The family has fond memories of scuba diving excursions in Bermuda, family vacations on the coast of Maine, ski trips in Vermont, many motorcycle trips throughout California and touring the Mesa Verde area of Colorado.



Don is survived by his three children and their spouses: Craig (Jeanie) Criddle of Toquerville, UT, Vicki (James) Hayden of Coeur d'Alene, ID, and Kevin (Shari) Criddle of La Verne, CA; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Stephens of St. George, UT; brothers: Ray (Fern) Criddle of Las Vegas, NV and Jay Criddle of Henderson, NV.



Although Don and Marge parted after 30 years of marriage, they remained close friends throughout life.



Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on June 17, 2019, in Idaho Falls, at Rose Hill Cemetery in the upper level in section 109 where his ashes will be laid to rest. Military rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Team and the US Air Force Honor Guard. In honor of his memory, the family will hold a Celebration of his life in Island Park where the family will spend quality time and share special memories. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on June 7, 2019