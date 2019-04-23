Resources More Obituaries for Donald Ellsworth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Ellsworth

1929 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Donald M. Ellsworth - born 10/4/1929 in Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed from a life well lived on 3/19/2019 at his winter home in Tucson, Arizona. Raised in Blackfoot, Idaho he enrolled in college at the University of Utah before joining the Air Force and actively serving in Korea. He met and married his wife of 67 years, Jeanenne Hurst while stationed in Rapid City, South Dakota. Upon his discharge then returned to his studies and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering. Employed as an Engineer by the city of Salt Lake, he then returned to Idaho, where he served in many capacities as the City Engineer of Idaho Falls before opening his own engineering firm, Ellsworth Engineering, Inc.. He served on the Idaho State Board of Engineering Examiners and was a member of the Rotary, Kiwanis and lifetime member of the Elks.



Don was an avid hunter, skier and in the early 70's also began flying and eventually purchased his own airplane. His love for flying and travel took him to adventures in all 50 States and several foreign countries. He was a long time member & past President of the Flying B Resort Ranches, Inc.. Flying in Idaho's wilderness back country was a passion he loved to share with his family and friends. Don retired early and became a snowbird with winters in Tucson and summers in Idaho.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, Louis & Rose Ellsworth and his brother Dick Ellsworth. He is survived by his wife Jeanenne, daughter Debbie and son Rod; along with 3 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. The family requests that in lieu of any cards or flower remembrances, that any donations be made to his favorite charity DAV - Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or online at www.dav.org Published in Post Register on Apr. 23, 2019