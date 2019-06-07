Services Coltrin Mortuary & Crematory 2100 East First Street Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 524-1000 Resources More Obituaries for Donald Lancaster Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Lancaster

1937 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Donald B Lancaster, 82, of Idaho Falls, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019.



Donald was born on March 14, 1937, in Twin Falls, Idaho to Albert A. and Golda Dale Stewart Lancaster. He grew up in Wendall, Idaho and graduated from Wendall High School in 1956.



On May 16, 1959, he married Donna Lee Simonton in Gooding, Idaho. Together they had 3 children: Steven, Gregory, and Janice. The family made their home in Idaho Falls where Donald worked for Westinghouse Electric. In 1972, they moved to Jerome, Idaho and he worked for Heiss Charolais Ranch. When the family returned to Idaho Falls in 1977, he returned to work for Idaho National Laboratory (formerly Westinghouse Electric) until he retired at the age of 59.



He was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church.



Donald was a member of AEC (Atomic Energy Commission) Sportsman Club, Civitan, and Good Sams.



He enjoyed fishing, playing Bridge, woodworking, gardening, and painting. He was a truly great man, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that will be dearly missed by many. He taught us many things and he had a great love for life.



He is survived by his wife, Donna Lancaster of Idaho Falls, ID; his sons: Steven Lancaster and Gregory (Kathy) Lancaster both of Idaho Falls, ID; his daughter, Janice (David) Elliott of Ammon, ID; brother, Ronald (Donita) Lancaster of Jerome, ID; 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Golda Lancaster; brothers: Kenneth Lancaster and Jack Lancaster; grandson, Ben Lancaster.



Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., June 22, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1730 St. Clair Road, with Pastor Nancy Amos officiating. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to services at the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coltrinmortuary.com.