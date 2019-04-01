Resources More Obituaries for Donald Spitz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Spitz

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Our bigger than life sweetheart, father, grandfather and friend, Donald Andrew Spitz, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He passed peacefully with the love of his life, Hope, holding his hand. He was born on November 14, 1930, in Belleville, Illinois, to C. Thomas and Magdalene R. Spitz. He was the youngest of six siblings, all of whom have preceded him in death.



He spent his high school and junior college years at St. Paul's College in Concordia, Missouri, where he spent his time in pre-ministerial studies. He finished his Bachelor of Science in Education at Valparaiso University and his Masters in Education at the University of Texas.



He was drafted into the United States Army in 1953 and served at Camp Chaffee, Arkansas. After basic artillery training, he spent two years in the S-5 Division Scheduling and was a member of the All Army basketball and baseball teams. He became an All Army All Star in basketball when the team won the World Army Championship in 1954. They placed in second in 1955.



As the head coach for basketball at Concordia Teacher's College in River Forest, Illinois, he coached two teams into the NCAA College Division basketball tournaments. For the first time in the school's history in 1962 and again in 1963. In 1962 his team was ranked 20th in the nation. In 2018 he and the team were inducted into the Concordia Teacher's College Hall of Fame for athletics. In a five-year span, he had the second-best coaching record in college basketball, exceeded only by Adolph Rupp of Kentucky.



In 1971, Don moved to Idaho Falls where he became an independent insurance agent, general agent for Blue Cross of Idaho and then a consultant for Regence Blue Shield of Idaho.



While residing in Idaho Falls, he met Hope and they wed in 1977. He was married two times before and was the father to four children: Janet (Lon) LaGrave of Minneapolis, Minnesota; Karen (John) Sudduth of Coldwater, Mississippi; Don Maiers of Idaho Falls; and Andrea (Andy) Greenleaf of Silver Spring, Maryland. He has three step-sons: Tim (Terri) Beseris of Idaho Falls; Mark (Janet) Beseris of North Ogden, Utah; and Brad Beseris of Idaho Falls. Grampy's heart overflowed with the love he shared with all of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



He shared his life with us through his paintings and time spent telling stories and jokes, golfing, hunting, fishing, and enjoying sports.



A celebration of Don's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sat., April 6, 2019, at Christ Community Church, 5742 South 5th West (Park Road), Idaho Falls. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. A luncheon will be served immediately following the service.



Don's family thanks everyone at EIRMC, Teton Post Acute Care & Rehabilitation and all those who provided loving support and care to him.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.coltrinmortuary.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 1, 2019