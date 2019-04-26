Resources More Obituaries for Donald Taylor Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Taylor

1930 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Donald Leonard Taylor, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away April 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was under the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice.



Don was born October 12, 1930, in Ogden, Utah, to Leonard Alvin and Sarah Jane Taylor. He attended various schools while growing up in Utah, Nevada, and Idaho. At age 17, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in the Korean War.



On November 23, 1951, he married the love of his life - Carole Rae Oswald - in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple in 1953. To this union were born three children: Suzanne, Rick, and David. Don and Carole Rae made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Don worked as a Sales Manager for Slusser Wholesale. He loved, and was loved by, his salesmen. He was their leader, mentor and friend. He also owned several businesses, including two restaurants, a miniature golf course, and several convenience stores and grocery stores.



He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He often said that he and Carole Rae "built their lives around the church." He served in various capacities in the church, but his favorite calling was working with the young men - which he did for many years. He and his young men's groups summitted the Grand Teton twice and he spoke at eight missionary farewells.



He was a devoted family man and raised his family spending time at the "little old cabin" near Macks Inn in Island Park, spending many wonderful weekends and summer vacations at the cabin. Later, he and Carole Rae would build their dream cabin with a beautiful view of Mt. Sawtelle. They loved to sit hand-in-hand, enjoying their beautiful views from the cabin and hosting children and grandchildren.



Don's family was his life. He is thought of as "the rock" by his children and grandchildren, always there loving, supporting and encouraging. He was kind and generous to all and tried hard to leave people better off and happier than he found them.



Don is survived by his daughter, Suzanne (Kerry) Snow of Breckenridge, TX; Rick (Tammy) Taylor of Idaho Falls, ID; and David (Mary) Taylor of Idaho Falls, ID; as well as 13 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carole Rae Taylor, and two sisters.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Rd, Ammon, ID, with Bishop James Wright officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 5-7:00 p.m. and Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



Don was a Korean War Navy Veteran. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.