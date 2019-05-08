Services Wood Funeral Home 273 North Ridge Avenue Idaho Falls , ID 83402 (208) 522-2751 Resources More Obituaries for Donna Bloxham Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donna Bloxham

1927 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Donna Elese (Schwartz) Bloxham of Idaho Falls, Idaho passed away quietly on May 4, 2019, at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls at the age of 91.



She was born November 21,1927, in Daniels, Idaho, the fourth of five children born to William and Olga Elise Schwartz. (both deceased). Her siblings and their spouses, all deceased except Marsha, are Melvin (Emma) Schwartz, Ivan (Cleo) Schwartz, Hilda (Sylvera) John and Dale (Marsha) Schwartz.



Donna was educated in a one room Daniels' schoolhouse and later graduated from Malad High in 1945. In 1946, she married Reed D Bloxham of Downey. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple. Known for her extensive doll collection, beautiful crochet work and love of Pomeranian dogs, Donna lived a full and active life. She and her husband, deceased in 2004, owned and operated RB Trailer Sales for many years and were able to spend many winters in St. George and Yuma where they made numerous lifetime friendships.



The gospel and related teachings were always near and dear to her heart and she looked forward to being reunited with her husband. She leaves behind five children: Sonja (Gary) Rish, Reed (Karen) Bloxham, Chris (Marie) Bloxham, Timmy (Denice) Bloxham and Randy Bloxham along with many grandchildren and great grandchildren,



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Riverside LDS Ward, 955 Memorial Drive, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 with Bishop Shawn Ferguson, officiating. The family will visit with friends, Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge Ave.) and from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church.



Burial will take place at the Rigby/Pioneer Cemetery in Rigby, Idaho.



