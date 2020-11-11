1/1
Donna Burnside
1926 - 2020
Donna Jean Brunson Burnside, 94, of Rigby, Idaho, died November 9, 2020, peacefully with her children around her.

Donna was born August 2, 1926 in Filmore, Utah to Ervin Brunson and Neta Wadsworth Brunson. Fifteen months later, Donna's younger brother, Frank, was born. Two years later Neta took her two children to live in Wilford, Idaho. Donna went to school in Madison County. At 9 years old Donna met John Ray Burnside, the love of her life. They were married 8 years later. Ray and Donna started their family in Rexburg and later moved their 5 children to LaBelle, Idaho. On February 19, 1971 they were sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Donna enjoyed fishing, camping picking huckleberries, fishing, gardening, reading, fishing and spending time with her family until they got too rambunctious and then she sent them outside. Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Ray; daughter, Janice; son, Darren; and 3 of her brothers Jay, Keith, and Ace Garner. She is survived by her children Gordon (June) Burnside of Evanston, Wyoming; Sharry (John) Cuevas of Shelton, Idaho; Allan (Kathy) Burnside, of Rigby, Idaho; and Lesa (Royce) Douglass of Lewisville, Idaho. She is also survived by sisters, LeVonne Moore of Rexburg, Idaho, and Bonnie Crawford of Cedar City, Utah; and a brother, Frank Brunson, of Temperance, Michigan. As well as 19 grandchildren, and 43 great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2020 at Eckersell Funeral Home 101 West Main Street, Rigby. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m., prior to services, also at the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Rexburg Cemetery. Please follow Idaho's Stay Healthy Order. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com



Published in Post Register on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
