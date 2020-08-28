Donna L. Gerrard was born April 1, 1939. Our little April fool.Donna grew up in Rigby, Idaho on a farm with chickens, pigs, cows and horses. She liked feeding the chickens and riding Sleepy the horse. She graduated from Rigby High School in 1957.When she was older, she came home to find her future husband sleeping on her couch waiting for his buddy to finish his date with Donna's roommate. The next day Bob contacted her and asked her out on a date. Donna and Bob had many happy years together going bowling, golfing, and playing bridge. Golfing was an activity that the whole family could participate in and had lots of fun.Donna enjoyed a career as an office manager for a local building supply company. She very much enjoyed her job and loved working with her co-workers.Donna had many hobbies which she was very gifted at, sewing being one of them. She made many clothes for her daughters and was very talented, many prom dresses were created. The quilts she made on her own and as part of the quilting group were wonderful and she had a lot of pride that they were given to those who could use them. Donna was also a gifted baker, many of her neighbors, co-workers and family received the benefits of her cookies, breads, and rolls, yum.Donna is survived by her loving brother, Verlow Haddon of Utah, her cherished children Greg Gerrard of Aurora, Colorado, Julie Hammond of Beech Island, South Carolina, and Jeri Bala of Meridian, Idaho. She also has a wonderful Son in Law Brian Hammond, and two grandchildren she was super proud of Brandon Hammond and Kelsey Hammond.Donna was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Gerrard, and her Parents Charles Haddon and Anona Purser Haddon and brother Kay Haddon.There will be a private viewing at Buck Miller Hann Funeral Home Chapel to be followed by a graveside service at Fielding Memorial Cemetery on September 5, 2020 at 11:00 am. Masks and social distancing for protection of all is encouraged.