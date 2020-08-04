It is with great sadness that we announce the death of a remarkable mother, wife, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend; Donna Hoskins Higley of Blackfoot Idaho on August 1, 2020. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones.
She was the eldest child of 5 children born on November 28, 1934 in Brigham City, Utah to Herman and Ella Hoskins of Layton, Utah, she was preceded in death by her brother Richard Hoskins and sister Connie Wright. Donna leaves behind her husband Norman Higley; daughters Teresa (Jesse) Monroe, Sharon Donohue, and Leilani (Martin) Wilson; sons Bruce (Melinda) Higley and Steven (Donna) Higley.
Donna married Norman Higley in March 1954 and then were sealed for all time and eternity in the LDS Laie, Hawaii Temple in 1960. They were blessed with 5 children, 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Donna had the opportunity to live in Hawaii, North Carolina and raised her family in Utah, before moving to Blackfoot Idaho. She enjoyed travel and has been in all of the United States as well as many other countries including, Mexico, Venezuela, Bahamas, Peru, Japan, Italy and Switzerland. Donna had many hobbies she enjoyed including gardening, quilting, painting and baking.
Donna and Her Husband Norman had the opportunity to serve a LDS senior mission in Honolulu, Hawaii 1993 - 1995 and Donna served a 4 year mission in the Family History Center in Salt Lake City. The family wishes to thank all the friends and family that provided service and comfort during this difficult time. We want to acknowledge the great care received by the Huntsman Cancer Center and Dr. Akerley. We especially want to thank Dr. Nielson, Miranda, Sage, Heidi and Remi of the Encompass Hospice Center for their compassionate service.
The funeral will be on Friday August 7th, 2020 at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 South Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, ID 83221. Viewing will begin at 10:00am with the service starting at 11:00am. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Huntsman Cancer Center or the American Cancer Society
Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com
