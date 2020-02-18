|
Donna Marie Barber McGary, age 89, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend peacefully returned home to meet friends and loved ones who have gone before on February 17, 2020.
Donna was born in Rexburg, Idaho on July 19, 1930 to Theodore "Ted" Barber and Margaret Wood. She grew up on her parents' farm and was a hard worker and loved riding horses. She attended grades 1-8 at Independence and Union Schools and graduated from Madison High School in Rexburg, Idaho.
Donna married Darwin McGary June 29, 1950 in Independence, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 19, 1958. They were blessed with six children: Kim, Yolinda, Kathryn, Stacy, Patrick, and Eric.
Donna loved the outdoors, gardening and canning. Throughout their lives Darwin and Donna enjoyed camping with their children, grandchildren, and friends. Donna was accomplished at sewing, quilting, and crocheting, and her family members cherished receiving her embroidered pillowcases, quilts, and afghans. She and Darwin served a full-time mission in Powell River, British Columbia in 1995.
Donna leaves a legacy of love for her Father in Heaven, the scriptures, her family and lifelong friends. She loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and lived a life full of service. She served diligently in many church callings and loved blessing the lives of others. She was known for her generosity, thoughtfulness, patience, and for her calm, cheerful nature.
Donna is survived by her sisters Ruth, Karen, and Lana; by her sons Kim (Mary Price), Patrick, and Eric (Paula Agren); her daughters Kathryn (James Lindsay) and Stacy; and by 25 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her daughter Yolinda Stein and husband Darwin.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Shelley 1st, 4th & 8th LDS Ward Building (184 North Park Ave). The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. at Nalder Funeral Home, (110 West Oak) in Shelley and Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at the church. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery.
Published in Post Register on Feb. 18, 2020