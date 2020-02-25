|
Donna Bowcutt Stucki,83, of Idaho Falls, ID was born on March 9, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to William Bowcutt and Rhoda Mae Loveland, and passed away February 21, 2020, in Idaho Falls, ID. On November 3, 1954, she married Roger Stucki in Taylor, ID. The marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Roger passed away in 2017.
She is survived by her sister Elva Dalton, brothers Boyd and Mike Bowcutt and Jimmy Larkins; six children and their spouses: David (Cindy) Stucki, Gary Stucki, Carolyn (Jeff) Bryant, Larry (Teresa) Stucki, Deanna Stucki, and Kellie (Brett) Drake. She also had 21 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Joyce Kilinski and Sharon Finstad, and brothers Roy, Wayne and Bill Bowcutt and daughters-in-law Dene Stucki and Mindy Stucki. Friends may express condolences to the family at Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls, Idaho on Thursday, February 27 from 6:00 p.m.to 7:30 p.m.
