Services Wood Funeral Home East Side 963 South Ammon Road Idaho Falls , ID 83406 (208) 522-2992

1931 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Dono Edward "Bud" Finn, 88, of Idaho Falls, passed away very peacefully June 12, 2019, at his daughter's home where he was being cared for in Tooele, Utah, due to symptoms and conditions related to congestive heart failure.



Dono was born January 8, 1931, in Rigby, Idaho, to Eugene Finn and Edith Annie Jeffs Finn.



He grew up with a love for fishing and attended schools in Rigby and Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1949. He was in the Air Force during the Korean war and was stationed in Japan.



On August 17, 1954, he married Barbara Eleanor Grant in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple. Together they had four children.



Dono was a very active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings, and loved to serve in the temple for many years.



Dono and Barbara built a cabin in Island Park and enjoyed spending time there for many years. Dono enjoyed fishing, riding motorcycles, and snowmobiles. He loved the outdoors and had a great love for all his family so much he even made sure everyone was acknowledged for their birthdays with his cute spreadsheets he followed.



Dono had a gift of optimism and patience. He was always pleasant to be around with a fun sense of humor. He had a great love for finding the joys life had to offer every single day. He just always had a way to make everything positive. He was very business minded and worked at the Potato Board in Denver, Colorado, EG&G, and INEEL for many years.



He will be greatly remembered as a loving man to all, a wonderful husband to his wife, whom he was a caretaker to for many years, a loving example as a father, grandpa, neighbor, and friend. His smile and kind demeanor will be greatly missed.



Survivors include his sons, Grant Dono (Deola) Finn of Pocatello; Gregg Dono (Linda) Finn of American Fork, UT; daughter Tami (Roger) Rowberry of Tooele, Utah; twelve grandchildren, and eighteen great grandchildren.



Dono was preceded in death by his parents, and his infant daughter, Lorrie Finn, his wife Barbara Finn, two brothers Mick and Jerry Finn, and one sister Vonda Jensen.



Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.



Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Published in Post Register on June 15, 2019