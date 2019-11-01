|
Dorinne Morgan passed away peacefully at her home with her son and daughter-in-law in attendance. Dorinne was an amazingly talented artist specializing in watercolor painting. Her subjects ranged from abstract to portraits and landscapes. She framed and matted all her work.
As an AA member while in Denver, Dorinne sponsored many members through their on-going recovery. The work she did during that time had a significant impact on the individuals she sponsored- life saving for some by their own admission. She loved to play bridge and would routinely sponsor four table bridge events in her home.
In her younger years, Dorinne was an avid golfer with two hole-in-ones to her name. As time took her ability to cruise the golf course, she turned her creative talent to cooking and baking. She routinely prepared dinners for her children and fortunate friends. Her spaghetti was world-class and fresh baked bread was routine in her home.
On March 16, 1951, she married Karl Lester Morgan. Together, they raised two children, Curtis and David. As a devoted wife to a successful oil man, she was frequently called upon to move to a new location with two children in tow, often on a yearly basis. In each new location Dorinne would sew and put up new drapes, unpack boxes, organize the new living area, get the kids settled in, and go about all those unsung duties to make a house a home. As a hat girl, she loved to go out to the farmers' market sporting her latest hat and greet the children as she strolled through the market.
Dorinne is survived by her sons, David D. (Renee) Morgan of Idaho Falls, ID, and Curtis (Michelle) Morgan of Denver, CO; 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Karl; brothers, Owen, Lynn, and Frank Pendleton; sisters, Carol Blair, Enid Martin, Beth Newren, and Marintha Irwin.
Dorinne was quick-witted and had a smile that would light up the room. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Published in Post Register on Nov. 1, 2019