Doris Beins, 96, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 8, 2020, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. She was under the care of Hospice of Eastern Idaho and her loving family.
Doris was born January 9, 1924, in Fish Haven, Idaho, to Lester Milton Nelson and Ila Euphemia Lutz Nelson. She grew up in Bear Lake and attended grade school in Fish Haven and Junior High in Paris, Idaho.
On December 28, 1957, she married John Allison Beins in Elko, Nevada. Doris and John made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Doris was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.
Doris was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed spending time in the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, riding ATVs, and boats, picking huckleberries, traveling, and trap shooting.
Doris is survived by her loving husband, John Beins of Idaho Falls; sons, Tyla (Debra) Barker and Howard Beins, both of Idaho Falls; 13 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, and 29 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Ila Nelson; sons, Milton Barker and Layne Hansen; granddaughter, Heidi Barker; sister, Bernice Bailey; and brothers, Jay and Daryl Nelson.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Stacey Barker officiating. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Thursday from 12-12:45 p.m. prior to services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Eastern Idaho and Carol Powell for her six years of service.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com
.