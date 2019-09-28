|
|
|
Doris Ann Dye, 79, of Ammon, passed away September 25, 2019, at her home.
Doris was born April 30, 1940, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Howard Owen Sargent and Anne Jardine Sargent. She grew up and attended schools in Swan Valley, Idaho, and Mt Pleasant, Utah, where Doris graduated from Wasatch Academy. She went on to attend Idaho State University where she met her future husband.
On January 24, 1959, she married Wayne E. Dye in Idaho Falls, Idaho. To this union were born three children, Elizabeth, Douglas and Jonathan. Doris and Wayne made their home in California, where Doris worked as a personnel director for Miller Automotive. Wayne passed away in September of 2014. Doris moved back to Idaho in 2016.
Doris was a member of The First Presbyterian Church in Idaho Falls. She was a wonderful cook, and also enjoyed travelling and spending time with family.
Doris is survived by her loving son, Jonathan Dye of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Elizabeth (John) Gorman of St. Louis, MO; and son, Douglas (Kelly) Dye of Grover Beach, CA, as well as eight grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne E. Dye; and brothers, Lyle Sargent, Ralph Sargent and Van Sargent.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Sept. 28, 2019