Dorothea, also known as "Cookie," "Doro," and "Dot" was born on August 30, 1926, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Orval Ezra Cook and Nerene Mabel Wheelock Cook. Her father, Orval, was in the fresh produce business during her early years, and he traveled a bit, so she lived in Pocatello, Boise, and Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Rock Springs, Wyoming. She started first grade in Park elementary school in Boise, but lived most of her teen years in Idaho Falls.
At Idaho Falls High School, Dorothea was active in many school clubs and organizations, including the Acapella choir and the Girls Glee club; she was on the planning committee for the Senior Ball; participated in the Pep club and the Dance club; and was on the "Spud" staff, which published the Idaho Falls High School yearbook. She graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1944. After high school, she attended college in San Bernardino, California, for a year.
While in high school, she met and dated Luther Handley Jones, who was a star athlete, a year older than her. When World War II was over, and Luther (Luke) was released from the Army Air Corps, they were married, on February 4, 1946. Together, they raised six children: Carolyn Lee Jones Alvarez (Joe), Luther H Jones, III (Linda), Kenneth Charles (KC) Jones (Christine), Douglas Wade Jones (Mary), Patricia Louise Jones, and Reese Darren Jones (Laura).
Raising her kids, Dorothea made sure that they kept active through music lessons, scouting, sports, and church. She encouraged these activities, serving as a Cub Scout den mother, and attending innumerable Little League ball games, PTA meetings, plays, and recitals. She encouraged her children to try new things to help them become more self-reliant and independent.
As her children grew, she discovered what turned out to be her "life's work." In 1961, she was a founding member of the first Idaho Chapter of Sweet Adelines in Blackfoot, Idaho. Blessed with a strong baritone/bass singing voice, she provided the foundation for the group. She participated, with three others, in a quartet called "The Reveries," which won the Eastern Idaho State Fair talent competition. She sang with The Reveries for 25 years. In 1989, another quartet she sang with, "Alias Smith and Jones," won regional Sweet Adelines competitions. She sang with the Sweet Adelines chorus for 50 years and was formally honored at the national annual convention a few years ago.
Dorothea took her final curtain call on April 4, 2020. A good life, well lived.
She was preceded in her death by her parents and husband and two grandchildren, Morgan Orval Jones and Mitchell Clarence Jones. She left a legacy of 21 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Her family is grateful for the compassionate and extraordinary care she received from Fairwinds Assisted Living and Alliance Hospice as well as the support that they provided to us, her family.
There will be no memorial ceremonies at this time.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 6, 2020