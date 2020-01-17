|
Dorothy Virginia Walquist Balmforth, 95, of Idaho Falls, passed away January 15, 2020, at Fairwinds-Sand Creek Retirement Community. She was under the care of her loving family and Solace Hospice.
Dorothy was born December 23, 1924, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Ernest William Walquist and Hanna Goldie Bodin Walquist. She grew up and attended schools in York and graduated from Shelley High School.
On December 24, 1942, she married Garth Reed Balmforth in Idaho Falls. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 25, 1958. They were blessed with three children, Jeneen, Vickie, and Clinton. Dorothy and Garth made their home in Idaho Falls, where Dorothy worked as an interior designer. Garth passed away on April 17, 1992.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, pinochle, the horse races at Fairwinds, and especially spending time with family.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Jeneen (Ronald) Tallman of Idaho Falls; daughter, Vickie (Donald) Mook of Charleston, SC; son, Clinton (Karollynn) Balmforth of Salt Lake City, UT; 9 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Garth Balmforth, and five brothers.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, with Ryan Reilly of the Stone Haven Ward officiating. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Published in Post Register on Jan. 17, 2020