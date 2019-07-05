Dorothy Jean McKinley born April 5, 1930, the 12th of 14 children born to E.J. McKinley and Sara Rossi Jenkins, passed away peacefully June 25th at the age of 89.



She loved her children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. She loved to visit and talk and keep everyone updated on all current affairs concerning her family.



She was always ready with a good joke and laugh.



She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a member of the Woodruff 1st Ward.



Dorothy is survived by 2 daughters; Kathryne L. (Kendall) Luff and Robin S. (Norman) Riley, and multiple grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents and children: Wesley James Howe, Sally Jo Squires and Eric M. Howe.



Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 10th at Flamm Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Rexburg Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online to www.flammfh.com Published in Post Register on July 5, 2019