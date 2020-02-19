Home

Eckersell Funeral Home
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
208-745-6604
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Eckersell Funeral Home
101 West Main St.
Rigby, ID 83442
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Ririe Stake Center
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Ririe Stake Center
Dorothy Ruth Jennings Layton, age 87, of Rigby, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Dorothy was born September 23, 1932 in Bonneville County, Idaho a daughter to Edwin Leland Jennings and Grace Simpson Jennings. She attended Eagle Rock Elementary, Rigby Jr High and graduated from Rigby High School. She then continued her education at Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho.

She married Maythel James Layton June 4, 1952 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in various homes in the Clark-Shelton and Ririe areas.

She was employed at Rigby Auto Parts, McCammies Potato, Artco and retired from Idaho Falls LDS Temple.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in all organizations. She enjoyed most, the times she was music chorister. She enjoyed writing histories, sewing, crocheting and handicrafts. Her true love was doing genealogy and dancing.

She is survived by her husband Maythel James Layton of Ririe, Diane (Dean) Sharp of Rexburg, Wayne (Larett) Layton of Glendale, Arizona, Brent (Shawntell) Layton of Rigby, Karen (Gordon) Lish of Inkom, Lisa (Edward) Petersen of Ririe, Annette (Ron) Fulllmer of Rexburg, Kevin (Heather) Layton of Idaho Falls, 44 grandchildren, 39 great grandchildren, 1 great great grandchild, Brother David (Ila) Jennings of Rigby, sisters, Karen (Max) Smith of Idaho Falls, and Virginia (Gene) Jenson of Idaho Falls.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin Leland and Grace Jennings, Brother Leland Jennings, and Sisters Marilyn Bundy and JoAnn Ireland.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020, at the Ririe Stake Center. The family will visit with friends on Sunday evening from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m. at the Eckersell Memorial Chapel (101 W. Main Rigby) and prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:45 at the Ririe Stake Center. Burial will be at the Ririe-Shelton Cemetery under the direction of Eckersell Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com
Published in Post Register on Feb. 19, 2020
