Dorothy Jane Laub Lucas quietly passed away at her MorningStar Idaho Falls apartment on March 24, 2020. Dot is survived by two of her sons Ken Lucas (Libertyville, Illnois) and Jim Lucas (Idaho Falls, Idaho), daughter-n-law Judy Lucas (Manistique), three granddaughters, Laura Magnuson (Silver Spring, Maryland), Jane Lucas (Spring, Texas) and Mary Lucas (Washington, DC) and six great granddaughters. Her oldest son, Rob Lucas of Manistique, passed way in 2008. Dot would have turned 96 on April 3.
What a life she led! Born in Detroit, Michigan to a pediatrician and United States Navy Captain (a wonderful man who experienced Naval combat in both World Wars), she married another handsome Naval officer, Fielding G. (Luke) Lucas in 1945. Together they raised three sons. Dot lived in Michigan, Maryland, Hawaii, California, Virginia, West Germany, Holland, Illinois, Minnesota, North Carolina and Idaho. Dot and Luke celebrated nearly 70 years of life together before he passed away in 2014.
Throughout her life Dot had been an active volunteer in school and civic organizations. Perhaps her most proud assignment was serving many years as a "Gray Lady" for The American Red Cross. In her late 40's she learned to ride English style horses and earned many first place medals in dressage and jumping competitions in Holland, Illinois, and Minnesota.
While in Europe, Dot became a collector of clocks. Wall clocks, table clocks, a grandfather clock and a seriously loud French farmer's clock tastefully adorned her homes since 1967. Funny though, with all those clocks ticking and clanging you never really new what time it was! No matter. She loved her clocks and made sure each ran every day.
Dot will be interred with her husband at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Family in Mills River, North Carolina.
Finally, her family thanks all our Idaho and North Carolina friends for the many prayers and well wishes. We especially thank the folks at MorningStar and Aspen Hospice for their kind and loving care.
Published in Post Register on Apr. 9, 2020