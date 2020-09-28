A butterfly lights beside us like a sunbeam and, for a brief moment, its glory and beauty belong to our world. Although we wish it could have stayed, we are so thankful to have seen it at all...
Our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to so many, left us on September 25, 2020, at the age of 97. A true Idahoan, Dorothy lived in the Firth and Shelley area for 79 years, and then in the Treasure Valley for the last 18 years.
Dorothy was born March 19, 1923 in Firth, Idaho, the first of eight children born to Orley B. Quinn and Golda M. Christensen Quinn. Always a bright student, she graduated from Firth High School a year early and had fond memories of working for Western Union in Sun Valley. Dorothy married Ralph E. Fielding on August 8, 1942, adding ten more brothers and sisters and their spouses to her ever growing group of dear family and friends. During WWII, Dorothy worked on Treasure Island in the Bay Area while Ralph served overseas. She then enjoyed a long career in banking, along with being an integral part of the family cattle and farming operation in the Jameston area and later in Rose/Firth. She loved their cards and dinner club, was active in the local Grange, and devoted much time to volunteer work. After retirement, Dorothy and Ralph enjoyed winters in California and Arizona, where they cultivated even more lasting friendships. Traveling with friends and family was also a favorite pastime and Dorothy was able to see most of the US, including Alaska and Hawaii, as well as Mexico, the Caribbean, and Canada. At age 94, she even enjoyed a trip to Costa Rica.
Dorothy and Ralph raised their two children, Gary Ralph and Cheryl, on the farm, instilling in them an unrivaled work ethic and deep love and loyalty to family. Dorothy and Ralph celebrated their 60th anniversary before Ralph's passing in 2002.
Dorothy is survived by a family who loved her dearly, including her children, Gary (Kathy) Fielding, Idaho Falls; Cheryl (Jim) Fochtman, Fruitland, Idaho; 6 grandchildren and their spouses; 15 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on September 30 at 12 pm at Hillcrest Cemetery in Shelley, Idaho, where Dorothy will be laid to rest alongside Ralph and many dear family members. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take a moment to offer a toast to our mother and grandmother in honor of her beautiful spirit and a life well lived.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com
